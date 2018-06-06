Contenders await ballot counting in San Francisco mayor race

Trump's tariffs: What they are, what they're supposed to do and whether they're likely to work

Trump's tariffs: What they are and how they would work

The largest breast cancer treatment study ever done finds that most women with the most common form of the disease can safely skip chemotherapy

The Trump administration is renewing its call for the Organization of American States to suspend Venezuela and for other members to step up pressure on the country's government to restore constitutional order

Tuesday's primary election will test whether California's vanishing Republicans have enough remaining influence to avoid another shutout at the statewide polls

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Police in Las Vegas have released calls by concert-goers and video footage showing the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, people visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Police are scheduled to release more public records under court order from the investigation of the ...

The man suspected of killing six people in the Phoenix area last week had been committed to two behavioral health facilities and was restricted from seeing his son during a contentious divorce.

(Scottsdale Police Department via AP). This undated booking photo provided by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Dwight Lamon Jones, who police say is responsible for killing six people in metro Phoenix over a three-day period. Jones, 56, shot hims...

California Republicans get a boost from John Cox's second-place finish in the governor's primary but can he win in November?.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Northern California voters are deciding whether to remove a judge from office for sentencing a former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexual assault to a short jail sentence instead of prison.

A newly released video interview with a campus security monitor at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School provides stunning new details about the aftermath of a shooting that killed 17, as well as the moments that immediately preceded the attack.

(Broward Sheriff's Office via AP). In this Feb. 14, 2018 frame from surveillance video provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office, Andrew Medina, center, is interviewed by detectives following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Flori...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Leno hold signs in the Castro District on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Francisco.

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018, file photo, mayoral candidate Mark Leno poses in the Castro District of San Francisco. San Francisco voters are electing a new mayor in a contest hastily placed on the June 5 ballot after ...

By JANIE HAR

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The two leading candidates in San Francisco's race for mayor are resigned to days of uncertainty as the contest remained too close to call and tens of thousands of ballots waited to be counted Wednesday.

Updated results showed former state Sen. Mark Leno maintaining a tiny lead under the city's unusual voting system, although Board of Supervisors President London Breed continued to have the most first-place votes.

San Francisco uses a ranked-choice voting system that allows voters to select their top-three favorites. The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there's a winner. The person with the most first-place votes isn't necessarily that winner.

Leno, who was leading Breed by 1,121 votes, said the vote leader could change several times before a winner is declared.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some zigzagging and seesawing," said a relaxed Leno, speaking to reporters crammed into his small sign-printing shop off Market Street on Wednesday.

Breed also appeared before reporters Wednesday outside an African American arts complex she once led. Breed said she knew the race would be tight and takes pride in the results.

"Not only did I get the majority of first-place votes, I basically won in about nine of 11 districts in this city," she said. "I think that sends a loud message."

Turnout could top 50 percent, which is high for a June primary election that has averaged in the low 30s, elections director John Arntz said. Turnout in the two most recent mayoral elections was above 40 percent.

Earlier Wednesday, Arntz said city officials had about 90,000 ballots left to count, although they can continue trickling in through Friday, the final day to accept ballots postmarked by election day. The city counted about 4,300 of those ballots Wednesday.

With nearly 159,000 ballots counted, Breed had 36 percent of first-place votes. Leno had 26 percent of first-place votes and Supervisor Jane Kim had 23 percent.

But under ranked-choice voting, Kim was eliminated and Leno picked up the majority of her second-place votes. The two had banded together and asked supporters to vote for the other as their No. 2 choice on the ballot.

The three candidates are all Democrats, but Breed was backed by the establishment business community, and Leno and Kim were favored by more liberal elements of the party, including tenants and critics of tech companies such as Airbnb and Uber.

Leno said voters were hungry for something different.

"A significant plurality, if not majority, of voters are indeed looking for change, looking for a new direction, looking for something much better for San Francisco," he said, ticking off homelessness and housing affordability as some of the issues plaguing the city.

Leno, 66, would make history as the city's first openly gay mayor four decades after Harvey Milk made LGBT history by winning a supervisor's seat. Milk and then-Mayor George Moscone were assassinated in 1978.

Leno was the first to enter the mayor's race, long before the unexpected death of Mayor Ed Lee in December, which moved up the race.

Breed, 43, who would become San Francisco's first African-American female mayor, was raised by her grandmother in public housing, graduated from public schools and is touted as a local success story.

___

