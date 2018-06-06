Tulsa Public Schools Kicks Off Summer Cafe Program

Tulsa Public Schools is making sure kids across Green Country are getting good nutrition while school is out for the summer.

TPS hosted a kick-off celebration for The Summer Cafe at Eugene Elementary. The Summer Cafe provides free hot meals to children 17 and younger at 65 sites across Tulsa.

"It benefits the kids, so the kids have somewhere to eat during the summer. They don't have that no food during the summer, this is an opportunity for them to eat," said TPS Child Nutrition Director Kit Hines.

A list of all the sites can be found on the TPS website.

Organizers said they serve breakfast and lunch.

The Summer Cafe is open now until August 3rd.