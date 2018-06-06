OKC D-Day Survivor Remembers Epic Battle - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OKC D-Day Survivor Remembers Epic Battle

Posted: Updated:
Paul Hatley, 95, still tears up when talking about the intense battle on the beaches of Normandy. Paul Hatley, 95, still tears up when talking about the intense battle on the beaches of Normandy.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

It’s been 74 years since World War II’s most important victory, but memories of the battle die hard.

“The whole landscape was loaded with dead people,” said Oklahoma City’s Paul Hatley.

Hatley arrived on Omaha Beach on June 7, the day after what‘s recognized as D-Day.

“They said anything in front of you is the enemy,” remembered Hatley who was drafted into the Army in 1943.

The 95-year-old still tears up as he remembers the intense battle on the beaches of Normandy.

“It never leaves, it’s always there,” said Hatley about the memories.

After the victory Normandy, Hatley and his unit pushed into France with orders to not give up ground.

“Run into a nest of Germans and we had a pretty good knockdown, drag out,” said Hatley, who was wounded twice during the war.

After the war, Hatley returned home and started a family. He’s lived in the same south OKC home since 1950.

Hatley said every D-Day anniversary he thinks of the other members of our country’s greatest generation who lost their lives at such a young age.

“I was lucky, lucky. I've had a good life,” said Hatley.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.