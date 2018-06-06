OKC Woman Arrested For Leaving 2 Young Children In Hot Car

Samantha Pitts was arrested for child abandonment after leaving her two children in a hot car.

An Oklahoma City mother was arrested after leaving her kids in a hot car. Police body camera video shows the moment police came to the rescue.

Around noon on May 27, the hot Sunday before Memorial Day, an officer was called to the parking garage at Penn Square Mall.

“Are you OK? How long have you guys been out here?” the officer asked as he opened the car door with the alarm going off.

A witness told the officer the kids had been in the car for at least 20 minutes. She told police she first saw the little boy in the backseat, and then noticed the girl on the front floorboard crying.

The officer put both of them inside his police cruiser where there was air conditioning.

“The officer said he could see that they were sweaty, they were visibly hot and when the fire department arrived they said the inside of the car could be 105 degrees,” said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

EMSA was called and both kids were taken to the hospital to be checked out. Police said the kids had some cuts on their feet and bruises and appeared unkempt. They were released to their grandparents. Their mother Samantha Pitts was arrested for child abandonment.

“We’re fortunate that this situation didn’t turn into something worse,” said Officer Morgan.

Morgan also said this is an important reminder to citizens if you see something like this call 911 immediately.