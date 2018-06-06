Fatal Horse Accident Ripples Across Claremore Equine Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fatal Horse Accident Ripples Across Claremore Equine Community

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Beggs woman died after she was kicked by a horse Tuesday night at Will Rogers Downs.

6/6/2018 Related Story: Woman Fatally Kicked By Horse At Will Rogers Downs

Deputies said Jennifer Petersen's death has hit the racing community in Claremore hard, it's a tragedy people who work with horses said could happen to anyone.

Juan Montelongo lives in Claremore and has been training horses his entire life.

"Every horse is different and you just have to do the best you can with them,” said Montelongo. 

He didn't know Jennifer Petersen but said it didn't take long for news of her death to travel throughout the Claremore equine community.

"It was a terrible accident … accidents happen so quick," Montelongo said. "This horse is, they are very unpredictable, they can do different things anytime. I mean you just have to be careful around them and even when you are careful you get hurt."

Deputies said 42-year-old Jennifer Petersen was loading a horse into a trailer at the Will Rogers Down Racetrack when the accident happened.

"At some point, she got behind the horse and the horse struck her directly in the chest," said Sergeant Wes Jones with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office. 

First responders started CPR the moment they got to the scene and didn't stop for more than an hour, refusing to give up on saving Jennifer's life. 

"Between Pafford, Fire, and Hillcrest they did an excellent job, worked together and did everything they could to save this lady's life," Jones said. 

Jennifer died at the hospital.

Montelongo said what happened to Jennifer could happen to anyone regardless of how much experience they have around horses. 

"I have a 4-inch scar in my ear from a stud that I took care of for 5 years," Montelongo said. "One day I went inside the stall to feed him and he just jumped and kicked, and kicked me right in the ear."

"I just give my prayers to all of her family, we will keep them in our prayers," he said. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.