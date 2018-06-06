Fatal Horse Accident Ripples Across Claremore Equine Community

A Beggs woman died after she was kicked by a horse Tuesday night at Will Rogers Downs.

6/6/2018 Related Story: Woman Fatally Kicked By Horse At Will Rogers Downs

Deputies said Jennifer Petersen's death has hit the racing community in Claremore hard, it's a tragedy people who work with horses said could happen to anyone.

Juan Montelongo lives in Claremore and has been training horses his entire life.

"Every horse is different and you just have to do the best you can with them,” said Montelongo.

He didn't know Jennifer Petersen but said it didn't take long for news of her death to travel throughout the Claremore equine community.

"It was a terrible accident … accidents happen so quick," Montelongo said. "This horse is, they are very unpredictable, they can do different things anytime. I mean you just have to be careful around them and even when you are careful you get hurt."

Deputies said 42-year-old Jennifer Petersen was loading a horse into a trailer at the Will Rogers Down Racetrack when the accident happened.

"At some point, she got behind the horse and the horse struck her directly in the chest," said Sergeant Wes Jones with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders started CPR the moment they got to the scene and didn't stop for more than an hour, refusing to give up on saving Jennifer's life.

"Between Pafford, Fire, and Hillcrest they did an excellent job, worked together and did everything they could to save this lady's life," Jones said.

Jennifer died at the hospital.

Montelongo said what happened to Jennifer could happen to anyone regardless of how much experience they have around horses.

"I have a 4-inch scar in my ear from a stud that I took care of for 5 years," Montelongo said. "One day I went inside the stall to feed him and he just jumped and kicked, and kicked me right in the ear."

"I just give my prayers to all of her family, we will keep them in our prayers," he said.