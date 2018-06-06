Tahlequah Landlord Charged With Raping Tenant - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tahlequah Landlord Charged With Raping Tenant

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

A Tahlequah landlord is now charged with raping one of his tenants.

Court documents say Ronald Pillay forced the victim to have sex with him.

The victim told police she was afraid Pillay would kick her and her mother out of their home if she didn't have sex with him.

According to the victim, Pillay called her several times late at night and told her he was coming over to have sex with her. She said she did not think that was a good idea but Pillay showed up anyway and told her to get inside his truck.

The victim’s mother said that she could hear her daughter yell “Stop” three times before she got out of the truck.

The victim also told police that after he raped her, he told her not to tell anyone because he would get in trouble and that he has been in this business for 22 years.

Pillay denied the accusations. He said, “Not guilty. Everything is false.”

