Son Testifies At Trial Of Father Accused Of Killing Mother In Br - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Son Testifies At Trial Of Father Accused Of Killing Mother In Broken Arrow

Posted: Updated:
Richard Spaulding and Sonia Weidenfelder Richard Spaulding and Sonia Weidenfelder
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow man is on trial charged with murdering the mother of his son during a lengthy custody battle.

Richard Spaulding is charged with first degree murder in the death of Debra Morgan.

The jury heard from 18 witnesses on Wednesday, including the son stuck in the middle of that custody battle.

The son of Spaulding and Morgan testified that he came home from school to find his mom lying in bed with a shotgun wound to the face.

The jury got to see the gruesome pictures from the scene, as well as hear the 911 call in which the son, who was 12 at the time, told the dispatcher about the custody battle, but said his dad would “never do anything like this.”

Detectives testified that Spaulding didn’t become a strong suspect in the case until after he voluntarily gave an interview to police.

1/30/2017 Related Story:  2 People Charged In Death Of Broken Arrow Woman

Spaulding’s fiancé, Sonia Weidenfelder, was also charged with first degree murder in the case.  She is in prison serving a life sentence.

The judge expects the jury to begin deliberating by Friday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.