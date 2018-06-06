Son Testifies At Trial Of Father Accused Of Killing Mother In Broken Arrow

A Broken Arrow man is on trial charged with murdering the mother of his son during a lengthy custody battle.

Richard Spaulding is charged with first degree murder in the death of Debra Morgan.

The jury heard from 18 witnesses on Wednesday, including the son stuck in the middle of that custody battle.

The son of Spaulding and Morgan testified that he came home from school to find his mom lying in bed with a shotgun wound to the face.

The jury got to see the gruesome pictures from the scene, as well as hear the 911 call in which the son, who was 12 at the time, told the dispatcher about the custody battle, but said his dad would “never do anything like this.”

Detectives testified that Spaulding didn’t become a strong suspect in the case until after he voluntarily gave an interview to police.

Spaulding’s fiancé, Sonia Weidenfelder, was also charged with first degree murder in the case. She is in prison serving a life sentence.

The judge expects the jury to begin deliberating by Friday.