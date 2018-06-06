Remains Of WWII Veteran Returned To Tulsa

The body of a World War II soldier killed in Germany is back in Oklahoma.

Private Oscar Sappington of Dawson, Oklahoma died while fighting in western Germany in 1945.

A German woodcutter found Sappington's remains and he was buried in a cemetery marked as "unknown,"

DNA analysis identified Sappington's body in 2016.

His remains arrived at Tulsa International Airport on Wednesday, June 06, 2018, and his funeral is planned for Saturday, June 9, 2018.