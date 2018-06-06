Clary Sage Students Mourning Death Of Kate Spade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Clary Sage Students Mourning Death Of Kate Spade

Reaction is pouring in from the fashion world after Kate Spade’s suicide.

She was found dead in her Manhattan apartment with a suicide note.

Some local students are reacting to the loss of their idol.

There’s a somber mood at Clary Sage College of Beauty and Design.  The fashion up and comers wondering why the person they look up to would take her own life.

“I was kind of shocked,” said student Elan Vigil.  “You never know what people are thinking or what they are going through behind closed doors.  She always seemed really happy.”

All of these students have a passion for fashion and say they’re inspired in many ways by Kate Spade.

The young designers say her unique style gives them something to strive for.

“She was somebody that started out very simply.  Started a small company and branded it, which is something that we teach our students here at Clary Sage,” said Michelle Lafortune-Wamego, and instructor at Clary Sage.  “To take what they have to offer the world, and something that’s their ideas and something new, and bring it about and make it unique.”

“I don’t know if it’s harder to accept or harder to understand,” said student Sundala Bible.  “I see it may be an issue for creatives like that to express themselves and be understood in the same point of view.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
