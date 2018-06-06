Hit & Run Victim Searching For Driver That Hit Him Near I-44 & Peoria

A Tulsa man hopes you can help him find the person who hit him while he was riding his bike and then took off.

He says that at the time he thought he was fine, but now his medical bills are stacking up.

Ronnie Lewis says he was riding his bike through an intersection near I-44 and Peoria on May 1st sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

He’s now hanging signs in the area and hoping someone will come forward with information.

“I just want to find out who hit me,” said Lewis. “As I was crossing this intersection, here, all the cars were stopped at a red light. I go ahead and go on through. Well, about halfway or three-quarters, their light turns green.”

Lewis says one of the cars didn’t see him and started going through the light.

“When I was on the hood, it was like time stood still,” he said. “It was, like, peaceful for a second then chaos broke loose – like, boom! over top of the car.”

He says he didn’t see the car or the driver that hit him, but there were several cars around.

Lewis says, “somebody stopped and asked me if I was alright. I thought I was. Unfortunately, I wasn’t.”

Now, he says his medical bills are adding up so he started hanging signs near the crash site, hoping that someone will come forward.

“Hopefully something comes about or somebody seen something to get me some information,” he said.

Tulsa police say they deal with a lot of hit and run cases and no piece of information is too small.

“We look for color, body style, vehicle type, make or model. If you can see the driver in any way – race, height, hair, even clothing sometimes will help,” said Officer Jeanne MacKenzie.

MacKenzie says sometimes these cases can be difficult to solve, but it’s better to come forward instead of waiting for police to come to you.

“Talking about it with officers is better than us finding out about it some other way,” she said.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, Lewis is asking you to call him at (918)720-9657.