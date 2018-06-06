New Campaign Urging People To 'Secure Your Load'

A new campaign is pushing to keep Oklahoma roadways safe and clean.

It’s called “Secure Your Load,” and transportation leaders want people to understand the importance of keeping things secure in the back of pickups or trailers.

Rusty Rhodes, the Commissioner of Public Safety, says with “27 year as a state trooper, I can’t tell you how many calls I’ve received of debris in the roadway, how many calls I’ve heard on the radio of debris in the roadway, how many times I’ve pulled up on debris in the roadway, not to mention how many collisions I’ve investigated because of debris in the roadway.”

In 2016, nearly 60 injury crashes were caused by debris in the road.

Four of those accidents ended in death.