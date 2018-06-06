Reporter Saves Duckling Tangled In Net

A duckling is safe thanks to some of Oklahoma’s Own while they were at Owen Park.

News On 6 reporter Emory Bryan and photojournalist Chris McNamara were at Owen Park setting up for a live shot when they noticed a duckling in the bushes.

It was tangled in a net.

Emory set to work trying to untangle the duckling. Eventually, and with a little help from McNamara’s pocket knife, it was freed and returned to the water to reunite with its family.