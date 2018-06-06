GOP Candidates Talk Budget Issues At Oil And Gas Forum In OKC

With less than three weeks to go until the primary, the Republican front-runners for governor made their case Thursday to the oil and gas industry.

Oil and gas supports one in six jobs here in the Sooner state and contributes two and a half billion dollars a year in taxes making the industry something of a kingmaker for politicians.

So, Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb, former Oklahoma City Mick Cornett, State Auditor Gary Jones and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt were at the forum courting their support.

Lamb stood behind his experience working in the Oil and Gas Industry and time spent as Lt. Governor as his biggest asset.

“I’ve been a part of your industry. I’m a former petroleum land man. I’ve worked for many folks in this room and companies in this room all across Oklahoma.” Said Lamb

Meanwhile, Stitt cited his stance that those currently in office are too much a part of the problem.

“We’re going to four-day school weeks in 20 percent of the districts. We’ve been dealing with this budget problem for the last six years, and folks I just don’t think the folks that got us in this mess will get us out of it.”

Mick Cornett spoke on how Oklahoma City's turnaround should be a model for the state.

“We’ve invested in biomedical, aviation, technology, tourism. A diversified economy is critical as we go forward, so we’re not relying too heavily on the oil and gas industry to try and fix the budget at the end of the year.”

Jones emphasized his role as a problem solver and how he uncovered a $30 million slush fund at the state health department.

The Primary Election is June 26th.