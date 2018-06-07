Chicago police officer fatally shoots man; family asks why

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Warriors, Cavaliers say they're not going to White House

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

First lady returns to public eye after 'little rough patch'

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on growing the number of female participants.

CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2017, file photo, new State Rep. Ilhan Omar is interviewed in her office two days after the 2017 Legislature convened in St. Paul, Minn. Omar, already the first Somali-American to be elected to a state ...

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Mexico has moved closer to electing the first Native American woman to the U.S. House of Representatives.

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). New Mexico's Democratic nominee to U.S. Congress, Debra Haaland, left, applauds at a celebratory breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M., on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, alongside state Sen. Howie Morales, who was nominated to run for lieuten...

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

Countless breast cancer patients in the future will be spared millions of dollars of chemotherapy thanks in part to something that millions of Americans did that cost them just pennies: bought a postage stamp.

(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...

(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File). FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2003, file photo, Rep. Stephanie Stuckey Benfield, D-Decatur, promotes the breast cancer prevention stamp from the well on the floor of the House in Atlanta. Countless breast cancer patients in the fut...

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

A judge is letting a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward.

A judge is letting a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities for separating parents from their children to go forward.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

Fresh from blocking the Philadelphia Eagles' White House visit, President Donald Trump is asking an appeals court to restore his power to block critics on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). In this June 1, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. Lawyers for President Donald Trump and Summer Zervos, a forme...

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.

Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal banking information.

A British cybersecurity researcher credited with stopping the WannaCry computer virus last year is facing new charges, including lying to the FBI, in the indictment accusing him of developing malware to steal...

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago police officer fatally shot a 24-year-old man who authorities said pulled a gun while running away, prompting questions from the man's family about why the encounter turned deadly.

Sgt. Rocco Ailoto said the "armed confrontation" occurred around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the city's South Side as officers conducted a narcotics investigation. He said the suspect fled on foot when officers approached. Ailoto said in a statement that officers told the man to stop and he "produced a weapon," so the officer shot him. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man shot as Maurice Granton Jr. Police have not named the officer involved.

Granton's sister, Joanna Varnado, asked, "Since when does running validate somebody getting shot?"

At the hospital, police and security officers blocked people from getting inside as tensions flared. Some yelled at police and hospital staff.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that police recovered the suspect's gun. He added that an officer may have broken an ankle during the confrontation. In a later statement, police said a sergeant was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury sustained during the pursuit.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Granton's family expressed doubts that the gun belonged to the father of two young daughters.

"I just want to know what the real story is," Varnado said. "If it was misconduct, I want justice. My brother was 24 years old. He loved his girls. That's all he lived for, was his kids."

Police haven't said how many shots were fired. An autopsy was planned. Ailoto said the officer has been placed on 30-day administrative leave in line with department policy.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.