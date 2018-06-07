Four Injured In Muskogee County Head-On Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Four Injured In Muskogee County Head-On Crash

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says four people were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 72 about six miles south of Haskell late Wednesday.

In the troopers report, the driver of a 2002 Chevy truck, Gregory Plunkett, 22, of Wainwright, was headed south when his truck crossed the center line striking a northbound truck.

He was taken to a Muskogee hospital, where he was admitted following the 10 p.m. crash.

The OHP says the driver of the northbound 2000 Chevy truck, Brett Douglass, 27, of Oktaha and two passengers, Haelee Douglass, 20, of Oktaha and a 7 week old infant, were also taken to a Muskogee hospital.  The Haelee and the infant were later transferred to a Tulsa hospital.

In their report, troopers said everyone in both vehicles were wearing seat belts and the infant was secured in a rear-facing car seat.

The OHP report states the cause of the crash is still being investigated. 

