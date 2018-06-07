Muskogee Co. Man Killed When Car Hits Train At Oktaha Crossing

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still trying to determine why a Oktaha man crashed his car into a Union Pacific train at a railroad crossing in Muskogee County Wednesday evening.

Troopers say the impact killed the driver, 49-year-old Christopher Harris of Oktaha.

The OHP report states Harris was headed west on 123rd Street South when his 2017 Jaguar struck the northbound train just before 9 p.m.

The train's engineers stopped the freight train following the crash.