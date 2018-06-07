Oklahoma AG Settles Volkswagen Emissions Lawsuit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma AG Settles Volkswagen Emissions Lawsuit

By: Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the state has reached an $8.5 million settlement with Volkswagen over allegations the German car manufacturer skirted federal emissions standards.

A lawsuit filed by the state in 2016 alleged Volkswagen violated the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act by installing software in diesel vehicles to cheat laboratory emissions and meet U.S. standards. With the systems deactivated, the vehicles emitted up to 40 times the amount of allowable nitrogen oxide.

Hunter says funds from Wednesday's settlement will help enforce consumer protection laws. He says the agreement doesn't affect a previous settlement with Volkswagen that includes a vehicle buyback program and up to $10,000 for consumers who purchased deficient vehicles. 

Oklahoma Attorney General news release

Hunter says around 3,850 Volkswagens with the emission devices were registered in the state when the investigation began.

