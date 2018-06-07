Tulsa Public Schools Holding Career Fair - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Public Schools Holding Career Fair

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a career fair Thursday as they look for people to fill some empty positions across the district.

At the fair, job candidates will have the opportunity to network with members of TPS's leadership and learn more about positions that are available across the district. 

The career fair is being held at Will Rogers High School at 3909 East 5th Place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information about the career fair can be found on Tulsa Public School's Facebook page.  You can also send an email to the district if you have any questions.

Meanwhile, Jenks Public Schools is hosting their own job fair on Thursday, June 14th.  Information about that job fair can be found on the district's Facebook page.

