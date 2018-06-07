Bond Granted For Man Which Caused Delta Flight To Be Diverted To Tulsa

Bolutife Olorunda taken off the plane at Tulsa International Airport

The man arrested for causing a disturbance on a Delta flight and causing it to divert to Tulsa has been granted bond.

News On 6 has obtained federal court documents showing the conditions of Bolutife Olorunda's bond, but he's remains in the Tulsa County jail Thursday morning.

According to those documents, Olorunda is required to go through mental health training. Olorunda must also stay away from airports and will not be allowed to fly.

The US Attorney's Office says Olorunda threatened a flight attendant and showed erratic behavior on a flight headed from Portland to Atlanta last week, causing the flight to divert to Tulsa.

The Tulsa County jail records show he's no longer being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but it still has a hold from the U.S. Marshal's Office.

I'm working to learn more about Bolutife Olorunda's release and when it could happen.