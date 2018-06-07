TSA orders passengers to evacuate Houston's Hobby airport - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TSA orders passengers to evacuate Houston's Hobby airport

HOUSTON (AP) - Passengers catching early-morning flights have been told to evacuate Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.

According to an Associated Press journalist going through the checkpoint, Transportation Security Administration workers shouted "Shut it down! Everyone leave!" at about 4:35 a.m. on Thursday, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate.

Police referred questions to a command center, which had no immediate comment.

The situation is developing only a day after police detained "an impatient passenger" who made comments about explosives in a bag at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport. Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the unidentified passenger's "inappropriate comment" prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.

