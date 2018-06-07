Boy Scout’s ‘Fake Grenade’ Prompts Houston Hobby Airport Evacuat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Boy Scout’s ‘Fake Grenade’ Prompts Houston Hobby Airport Evacuation

HOUSTON, Texas -

Police said that the fake grenade was found in 17-year-old Boy Scout’s bag while he was going through the screening checkpoint early Thursday, prompting an evacuation of Houston's Hobby Airport.

A “suspicious device” caused a brief evacuation in the airport TSA checkpoint area early Thursday, a spokesman for the Houston Airport System confirmed.

The device, an inert grenade was found in a bag of the Boy Scout in the security area. The checkpoint has since been reopened after the device was removed.

The situation developed only a day after police detained "an impatient passenger" who made comments about explosives in a bag at the same airport. 

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the unidentified passenger's "inappropriate comment" prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.  

