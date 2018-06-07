Boy Scout’s ‘Fake Grenade’ Prompts Houston Hobby Airport Evacuation

Police said that the fake grenade was found in 17-year-old Boy Scout’s bag while he was going through the screening checkpoint early Thursday, prompting an evacuation of Houston's Hobby Airport.

A “suspicious device” caused a brief evacuation in the airport TSA checkpoint area early Thursday, a spokesman for the Houston Airport System confirmed.

The device, an inert grenade was found in a bag of the Boy Scout in the security area. The checkpoint has since been reopened after the device was removed.

Boy Scout's 'fake hollow grenade' causes evacuation at Hobby Airport https://t.co/sOHRNqsTAL pic.twitter.com/x4AL2Ahr4D — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 7, 2018

The situation developed only a day after police detained "an impatient passenger" who made comments about explosives in a bag at the same airport.

Houston Airport System spokesman Bill Begley said the unidentified passenger's "inappropriate comment" prompted a bomb squad to close the international terminal for nearly an hour.