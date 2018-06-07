Heavy Oklahoma thunderstorms disrupt power, strand motorists - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Heavy Oklahoma thunderstorms disrupt power, strand motorists

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunderstorms have dropped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of central Oklahoma, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses and leading to water rescues for stranded motorists.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings Thursday after heavy rain flooded roadways and vehicles in Oklahoma City and surrounding communities.

No injuries have been reported.

Oklahoma City fire Lt. Ray Lujan says firefighters had responded to 13 calls after drivers said they needed to be rescued from high water. Flooding closed a portion of Interstate 235 between Oklahoma City and the northern suburb of Edmond.

The Oklahoma Mesonet weather network says 3.04 inches of rainfall was recorded in Oklahoma County before 1 p.m. Oklahoma Gas & Electric says almost 6,000 customers were without power.

