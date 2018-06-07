Sand Springs Murder Suspect Dies After Apparent Suicide Attempt - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Sand Springs Murder Suspect Dies After Apparent Suicide Attempt


Tulsa County jail photo of Darius Hatfield Tulsa County jail photo of Darius Hatfield
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Sand Springs man is dead following an apparent suicide attempt at the Tulsa County jail earlier this month. Darius Hatfield was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in May.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Hatfield was found in his cell with a sheet around his neck June 3 and was taken to a Tulsa hospital. He died late Tuesday night, according to spokesperson Casey Roebuck.

The 56-year-old man called authorities May 31 saying he had shot his girlfriend, Patricia Huff. Hatfield told investigators he and Huff were arguing and he was trying to take a gun from her when it discharged accidentally.

Authorities said they believed it was an intentional act.

Patricia Huff's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, 2018.

