Sand Springs Murder Suspect Dies After Apparent Suicide Attempt

A Sand Springs man is dead following an apparent suicide attempt at the Tulsa County jail earlier this month. Darius Hatfield was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend in May.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Hatfield was found in his cell with a sheet around his neck June 3 and was taken to a Tulsa hospital. He died late Tuesday night, according to spokesperson Casey Roebuck.

The 56-year-old man called authorities May 31 saying he had shot his girlfriend, Patricia Huff. Hatfield told investigators he and Huff were arguing and he was trying to take a gun from her when it discharged accidentally.

Authorities said they believed it was an intentional act.

Patricia Huff's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 9, 2018.