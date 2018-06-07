Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's 3rd recent animal attack

Thursday, June 7 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-07 19:53:47 GMT
(Grace Hollars/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP). In this June 5, 2018 photo, emergency personnel surround a National Guard military vehicle stolen from Fort Pickett, Nottoway County, Va. Police in Virginia said they arrested a soldier who stole the armo...
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier off base while under the influence of drugs insisted Thursday he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise and called the charges against him "completely bogus".
An Army National Guard officer accused of driving an armored personnel carrier off base while under the influence of drugs insisted Thursday he was ordered to do so as part of a training exercise and called the charges against him "completely bogus".More >>
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.
(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File). FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016, file photo, a large bison blocks traffic as crowds of tourists take photos in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. The park's superintendent says he's being forced out for what...
Yellowstone National Park's superintendent says he's being forced out of the post for what appear to be punitive reasons following disagreements with the Trump administration over how many bison the park can sustain.
(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...
New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.
(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...
President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.
