Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's 3rd recent animal attack

    Thursday, June 7 2018
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) - A bison has gored a woman for the third animal attack in Yellowstone National Park this week.

Yellowstone officials say a crowd got too close to the bison Wednesday in the Lower Geyser Basin.

The bison charged the crowd, goring 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California. Hancock was taken to a hospital with a hip injury and was in good condition.

Park officials say some in the crowd came within 15 feet (4.6 meters) of the bison when the safe distance is at least 75 feet (23 meters).

On Sunday and again Tuesday, a female elk with a calf injured two women near a Yellowstone hotel. Park officials aren't sure if it was the same elk.

A bison rammed and slightly injured a woman in Yellowstone in early May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

