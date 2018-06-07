Arizona police under scrutiny after beating video surfaces

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

On your mark, get set, waiting for the 'go' on sports bets

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

By ASTRID GALVAN

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - The attorneys and a pastor for a suburban Phoenix man seen on video being beaten by police while standing against a wall said Thursday that the officer's claim that their client posed a threat "doesn't pass the smell test."

Pastor Andre Miller said the Mesa Police Department description of why they struck the unarmed Robert Johnson doesn't hold up.

Johnson's attorneys also said there was no reason to attack the 33-year-old man, who in videos released this week is shown standing against a wall when officers start to punch him. The videos from the May 23 incident have circulated widely and have raised questions about police conduct at a time when police officers nationwide are under scrutiny for use of force, especially against minorities.

On Thursday evening, Mesa police announced that two police officers have been placed on administration leave over the May 17 arrest of a teenager on suspicion of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Body-worn camera footage of the new incident wasn't immediately available.

Mesa Police Chief Ramon Batista scheduled a Friday news conference to release details of the latest use of force investigation and address his plans on the department's policies, procedures and training moving forward.

A report states Johnson was "verbally defiant and confrontational." Mesa police released the report, along with footage from police-worn cameras, on Wednesday after video released by Johnson's attorneys circulated this week, raising criticism over the police response.

But Johnson's attorneys and his pastor, who brought the incident to light, said Johnson was not a threat and showed no signs that he was combative. Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution. His attorney says Johnson suffered a concussion and scrapes and bruises.

"This is a case where more words needed to be used, and less fists," attorney Joel Robbins said. "Once (Johnson) had leaned back against the wall he was incapable of continuing any kind of fight because he's leaning against a wall."

Three officers and a sergeant are on leave while the department investigates.

Officers were responding to a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was trying to break into her apartment, police said. Police arrived and found the ex-boyfriend, Erick Reyes, 20, along with Johnson. Johnson says he was helping a neighbor get something from the apartment. Both were detained.

Footage released by the police from officer-worn cameras show an officer approaching Johnson and Reyes.

The officer asked Johnson, who was on his phone, to sit down several times but he didn't. The officer asks him again to sit, but Johnson instead leans against a wall while looking at his phone. An officer then tells him, "Dude they told you to sit your ass down" before several officers start to repeatedly punch him.

Johnson never appears to physically threaten or resist the officers.

"Johnson's body language was projecting he was preparing for a physical altercation," one of the officers wrote in the report. "It appeared Johnson was trying not to sit down in order to retain a position of physical advantage by remaining on his feet."

Will Biascoechea, the president of the police union that represents two of the officers involved, said in a statement that the incident was more complex than what is shown in the video.

"To add some context to the video, it is important to understand that the Officers were responding to a 'domestic dispute' that included a subject attempting to force his way into an apartment as well as the report of the presence of a gun," Biascoechea wrote. "At this point, we urge caution and patience rather than a rush to judgment."

The department has been criticized previously for its use of force. A former Mesa officer who was fired for violating department policy was tried but acquitted on a murder charge in the 2016 fatal shooting of a Texas man who was unarmed and on the ground.

Miller, senior pastor of New Beginnings Christian Church in Mesa, said this wasn't a case of racial discrimination but rather an instance of the culture of violence within the department.

"This is a culture that has been acceptable to the city of Mesa," Miller said.

At a news conference at his church on Thursday, Johnson was emotional and struggled to speak.

"I want Mesa to be held accountable for what they have done," Johnson said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.