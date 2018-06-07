Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms In Central Oklah - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms In Central Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nearly 7,000 OG&E customers were without power following severe storms that brought heavy rain, lightning and hail Thursday morning across central Oklahoma.

READ: Wave Of Severe Storms Shut Down Roads, Prompts Water Rescues

According to the outage map, at one point there were nearly 3,000 residents without power in Oklahoma City, 444 in Midwest City, 301 in Edmond and 239 in The Village.

If you’re experiencing an outage, contact OG&E at 800-522-6870. Crews are working to restore power, but do to the volume of outages, there's no estimated time for restoration in the metro area. 

