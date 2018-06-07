McAlester Inmate Used Cell Phones To Distribute Meth, Prosecutors Say

A McAlester inmate pled guilty Wednesday to orchestrating a drug ring inside the Oklahoma State Prison.

Slint Tate is serving a life sentence for murdering a Delaware County reserve deputy.

Prosecutors said Tate used cell phones to distribute meth while behind bars.

He entered a plea agreement Wednesday, with a recommended sentence of 20 years.

United States Attorney R. Trent Shores stated, “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to combating criminal enterprises operating within the Oklahoma prison system. The use of contraband cellular telephones enable drug organizations to conduct significant conspiratorial activity while conspirators are inside the prison system. This is unacceptable. The message sent by this prosecution is clear: If you use a contraband telephone while in prison to conduct drug operations, we will investigate and prosecute you. We will recommend significant federal time in prison for you. And we will prosecute your co-conspirators outside of prison who help facilitate the commission of these crimes."