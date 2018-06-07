Police Arrest One, Look For Another In Broken Arrow Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest One, Look For Another In Broken Arrow Robbery

Posted: Updated:
Mug shot of Devon Thomas. [Broken Arrow Police Department] Mug shot of Devon Thomas. [Broken Arrow Police Department]
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police arrested one man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police are searching for a second suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a QuikTrip in the 3500 block of West Kenosha Street around 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2018.

They said two people went into the store with guns and demanded the clerk open the register and safe. Police said one of the robbers was wearing “a black altitude-style or elevation-style mask” with light-colored markings.

Police said the robbers left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

During the investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects as 22-year-old Devon Thomas.

With the help of Tulsa Police, detectives executed a search warrant on June 6th, 2018, at Thomas’ last known address in Tulsa where they found evidence matching items used in the robbery.

Police said they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was also executed on a vehicle near the residence that matched the suspect vehicle. Police said they found a mask matching the description of one used during the robbery.

Thomas, currently on probation for robbery and weapons convictions, was arrested on several complaints including possession of a firearm under DOC supervision, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapons.

Broken Arrow Police are still looking for the second robber.

In 2016, Thomas, a former Broken Arrow football standout and Oklahoma State University recruit, pleaded no contest to several charges filed in 2014 and 2015, including robbery.

8/27/2016 Related Story: Former Broken Arrow Football Star Sentenced To Prison

Thomas told News On 6 the charges were bogus and claimed someone was blackmailing him.

“Bring me X amount of dollars and, you know, I’ll take back my accusation,” he said. “If I already have a robbery case pending, it’s not, if another person says, ‘Hey bro, I’m going to say this,’ yeah, for sure everybody’s going to believe it. And the cops don’t really need much of a justification to pick me up.”

8/24/2015 Related Story: Ex-BA Football Star Devon Thomas Says Robbery Charge Is Bogus

Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. He was released in August 2017.

8/24/2017 Related Story: Former Broken Arrow Football Star Released From Prison

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.