Police Arrest One, Look For Another In Broken Arrow Robbery

Broken Arrow Police arrested one man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police are searching for a second suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a QuikTrip in the 3500 block of West Kenosha Street around 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2018.

They said two people went into the store with guns and demanded the clerk open the register and safe. Police said one of the robbers was wearing “a black altitude-style or elevation-style mask” with light-colored markings.

Police said the robbers left the store and were last seen in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

During the investigation, detectives identified one of the suspects as 22-year-old Devon Thomas.

With the help of Tulsa Police, detectives executed a search warrant on June 6th, 2018, at Thomas’ last known address in Tulsa where they found evidence matching items used in the robbery.

Police said they also found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A search warrant was also executed on a vehicle near the residence that matched the suspect vehicle. Police said they found a mask matching the description of one used during the robbery.

Thomas, currently on probation for robbery and weapons convictions, was arrested on several complaints including possession of a firearm under DOC supervision, robbery with a firearm/dangerous weapons.

Broken Arrow Police are still looking for the second robber.

In 2016, Thomas, a former Broken Arrow football standout and Oklahoma State University recruit, pleaded no contest to several charges filed in 2014 and 2015, including robbery.

Thomas told News On 6 the charges were bogus and claimed someone was blackmailing him.

“Bring me X amount of dollars and, you know, I’ll take back my accusation,” he said. “If I already have a robbery case pending, it’s not, if another person says, ‘Hey bro, I’m going to say this,’ yeah, for sure everybody’s going to believe it. And the cops don’t really need much of a justification to pick me up.”

Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016. He was released in August 2017.

