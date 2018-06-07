TPS Looking For More Teachers To Bring To District

Tulsa Public Schools is hiring more teachers after a year-long fight with legislators for more education funding.

Tulsa teachers say it's been a rough year to teach in Oklahoma but say that's why it's important now to bring in more quality teachers for our students.

Teachers across Oklahoma ended the school year fighting for more pay and better funding. Now, almost two months after the walkout ended, Tulsa teachers are asking more people to join the fight.

"I know there are challenges with budget shortfalls and all of that," said George Washington Carver Middle School Assistant Principal Michael Philippsen. "I think it created a positive energy of, ‘Look, Tulsa and Oklahoma as a whole is a place where educators really care for kids.’"

Philippsen has worked for TPS since 2009. He says they need more leaders and people with a heart for kids.

"I'm incredibly biased towards TPS and a huge part of that is the students I've had the privilege to work with," he said.

People like special education teacher Malissa Capps, who has been with TPS for 24 years.

"If you have a heart for children and you want to teach, we have a place for you," she said. "I really feel like the kids of this district need me, and I need them. They're dear to my heart.”

Legislators gave teachers an average $6,000 raise to end the walkout but there's an effort underway right now to stop the tax increase that would pay for it.

Capps hopes the continued fight over funds won't discourage future teachers from finding a position with TPS.

"I know pay is a big thing, but it's not everything," she said.

If you're interested in joining the TPS team, you can find out how to do that here.