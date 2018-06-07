2 members of secretive NC sect charged with fraud conspiracy

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

Female candidates are slated to make history in a closely watched Congressional race in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic candidate for Congress, speaks to voters at a Las Cruces, N.M., event. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, ey...

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

A pair of Democratic U.S. House seats that will be up for grabs in Nevada in November could be key to the party's effort to cut into GOP majorities in Congress.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this April 26, 2016 file photo, Danny Tarkanian participates in a Republican debate for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District in Henderson, Nev. All eyes are on Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's re-election bid,...

New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

By MITCH WEISS and HOLBROOK MOHR

Associated Press

Two members of a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina were charged Thursday with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in an alleged unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was meant to keep money coming into the sect.

Marion Kent Covington, 63, and Diane Mary McKinny, 65, both of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, were indicted in U.S. District Court in Asheville.

Prosecutors say Covington and McKinny decided to lay off employees at Covington's business so they could collect unemployment benefits in 2008 when the company was struggling financially. But the employees continued to work at the company, Diverse Corporate Technologies. They later put the scheme into place at Covington's other business, Integrity Marble & Granite. Covington then put in place a variation of the scheme at Sky Catcher Communications, Inc., a company he managed, prosecutors say.

The scheme resulted in more than $250,000 in fraudulent claims between November 2008 and March 2013, according to court records. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of at least $309,660. Both defendants will be arraigned on June 18.

Most employees were members of the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina. Prosecutors say Covington used his leadership position in the church to force them to comply.

No one responded to telephone messages left for Covington's attorney, Stephen Cash, and McKinny's lawyer, Charles McKeller, Thursday afternoon.

As part of an ongoing investigation into claims of physical and emotional abuse at the Word of Faith Fellowship Church in Spindale, North Carolina, The Associated Press reported in September that authorities were looking into unemployment-claims practices of congregants and their businesses.

Kent Covington spent eight months in a North Carolina prison in 1974 for breaking and entering, and larceny, and later joined the church. His wife, Brooke Covington, is one of the most trusted confidants of church founder Jane Whaley, who members consider a prophet.

By September 2009, several other businesses run by members of the church were also struggling financially so Covington and McKinny "promoted the fraud" to others, according to the indictment. At least five businesses implemented the scheme, the indictment said.

Two other ministers, Dr. Jerry Gross, 72, and his son, Jason Lee Gross, 51, pleaded guilty on May 25 to wire fraud related to unemployment benefits at a podiatry clinic in Forest City, North Carolina. As part of his plea deal, Jerry Gross agreed to cooperate with the government.

In September, 11 former congregants told the AP that dozens of church members filed bogus unemployment claims between 2008 and 2013 at the direction of church leaders. Former members said Whaley promoted the scheme as "God's plan" to help the businesses survive the economic downturn and keep money coming into the church.

The unemployment allegations were uncovered as part of the AP's ongoing investigation into Word of Faith, which had about 750 congregants in rural North Carolina and a total of nearly 2,000 members in its branches in Brazil and Ghana and its affiliations in other countries.

In February 2017, the AP cited 43 former members who said congregants were regularly punched and choked in an effort to beat out devils. The AP also revealed how, over the course of two decades, followers were ordered by church leaders to lie to authorities investigating reports of abuse.

AP later outlined how the church created a pipeline of young laborers from its two Brazilian congregations who say they were brought to the U.S. and forced to work for little or no pay at businesses owned by church leaders.

Those stories led to investigations in the U.S. and Brazil. In March, Brazilian labor prosecutors filed suit to close one of the churches and its school in Sao Paulo, saying its leaders "reduced people to a condition analogous to slavery."

__

Read more about AP's Broken Faith investigation here https://www.apnews.com/tag/BrokenFaith

___

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of McKinny throughout.

