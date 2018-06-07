Election to give New Mexico district its first congresswoman

Harvey Weinstein's attorney says that his defense is set to "begin our fight" in the courtroom after he pleaded not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges in New York

Standing with Eagles, Stephen Curry and LeBron James reiterate that they're not going to White House anytime soon

Police officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade apparently hanged herself in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Trump's order to keep the Guantanamo detention center open, and allow the Pentagon to bring in new prisoners, is prompting military officials to consider a future for the controversial facility that the Obama administration sought to close.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, an Army soldier, right, and a Marine stand in front of the gates that separate the Cuban side from the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base. The White Hous...

The Trump administration's fighting words for asylum seekers don't appear to be having much impact at U.S. border crossings with Mexico.

For winning sports teams these days, that shining moment of victory can give way to a politically fraught question: Are you going to celebrate at the White House.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump sings the national anthem during a "Celebration of America" event at the White House, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Washington, in lieu of a Super Bowl celebration for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles that he canc...

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

A former leader of a corrupt Baltimore police unit has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

(Baltimore Police Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department shows Wayne Jenkins. Jenkins, the former leader of the department's disbanded Gun Trace Task Force who pleaded guilty in a corruption...

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

Female candidates are slated to make history in a closely watched Congressional race in New Mexico.

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic candidate for Congress, speaks to voters at a Las Cruces, N.M., event. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, ey...

New discoveries by the Mars rover Curiosity are advancing the case for possible life on the red planet, past or even present.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP). FILE - This composite image made from a series of Jan. 23, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Vera Rubin Ridge. On Thursday, June 7, 2018, scientists said the rover found potential buildi...

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

(Jacqueline Devine/Daily News via AP). State Rep. Yvette Herrell, R, smiles as she discovers she is in the lead in the Republican primary for the U.S. Representative District 2 race, Tuesday, June 5, 2018 in Alamogordo, N.M.

(Josh Bachman/Las Cruces Sun News via AP). Xochitl Torres Small, center, hugs Fidel Sanchez, left, as he and his wife Rosemarie Sanchez, right, congratulate her for winning the democratic nomination for Congressional District Two, Tuesday June 5, 2018,...

(Josh Bachman/Las Cruces Sun News via AP). Xochitl Torres Small hugs Jerra Lilley during a watch party and celebration as supporters congratulate Torres Small for winning the democratic nomination for Congressional District Two, Tuesday June 5, 2018, a...

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo New Mexico State Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-Alamogordo, speaks to voters at a GOP event in Hobbs, N.M. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, eyes are ...

(AP Photo/ Russell Contreras). In this May 24, 2018 photo Xochitl Torres Small, a Democratic candidate for Congress, speaks to voters at a Las Cruces, N.M., event. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, ey...

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Female candidates are slated to make history in November in a closely watched congressional race in New Mexico, pointing to the growing political power of women in the American Southwest and a draw of talent that is helping reshape one of the nation's poorest districts.

Democrats and Republicans nominated women this week to compete for the open seat representing a region along the U.S.-Mexico border. A woman has never held the seat.

The race is pitting water attorney Xochitl Torres Small against GOP state lawmaker Yvette Herrell in a general election campaign expected to center around President Donald Trump, immigration and the North American Free Trade Agreement. The unpredictable district that has leaned Republican in recent years will help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives.

Both parties also nominated women in the open central New Mexico seat that encompasses Albuquerque. Women won big primary victories for governor and other races in the state and nationwide this week.

Republican state lawmaker Janice Arnold-Jones is trying to recapture a central New Mexico seat for the GOP after years of Democratic control. Her opponent, former state Democratic Party chairwoman Deb Haaland, is seeking to become the first Native American woman elected to Congress.

Lloyd Princeton also is running as a Libertarian.

Whatever happens, New Mexico's three-member U.S. House delegation likely will be majority female next year, said Christine Marie Sierra, a retired University of New Mexico political science professor and co-author of "Contested Transformation: Race, Gender, and Political Leadership in 21st Century America." That's because strong female candidates have emerged in both parties after years of training, education and organizing.

"It's a phenomenon that's occurring not just in New Mexico but across the country," Sierra said. "Women of color are a significant portion of this growth."

For example, Yale-educated attorney Stacey Abrams of Georgia is seeking to become the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history. She easily won the Democratic nomination for Georgia's highest seat last month.

Former state Rep. Paulette Jordan recently won the Democratic primary for Idaho governor. If she wins the general election, Jordan would not only be the first woman to serve as Idaho governor but also the first Native American woman to serve in that position in any state.

Torres Small, who's running for the southern New Mexico seat and is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants, said she believes her "candidacy is at the right time" as more women seek office.

Her campaign has excited Latina voters in the most Hispanic congressional district in the nation's most Hispanic state. But she said she is focusing on matters like economic development and increasing broadband service in rural New Mexico.

Torres Small said she hopes she can at least do her part to tone down the partisan bickering.

"It's not against something, it's for something," Torres Small said. "You learn growing up in a small community to work together, and you don't start working together by throwing insults at each other across the playground."

Herrell, who won the endorsement of the NRA and is a strong Trump supporter, said she will focus on showing voters she endorses Trump's policies such as the U.S.-Mexico border wall and tax cuts.

Her candidacy has galvanized social conservatives who hope she can replace outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, who is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor.

Herrell said she hasn't focused too much on the historic nature of her candidacy but acknowledges it.

"I think it's great that this district will finally be represented by a woman," said Herrell, a real estate agent. "I just hope it's me."

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras is a member of the AP's race and ethnicity team. Follow Contreras on Twitter at http://twitter.com/russcontreras .

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.