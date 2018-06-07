Tulsa Woman Given Fake Insurance Information After Item Fell Off Trailer

A Tulsa woman received a rude awakening after she got into a crash and later discovered the other driver’s insurance information was fake.

Susan Scroggins was driving westbound down I-44 Monday with several people in the car. She was on her way home from work when a large spool of wire fell off a trailer and started coming toward her

“My first initial thought was oh my god am I gonna die,” said Susan. I looked to make sure there wasn’t nobody else on the side that I could hit trying to get out the way of the big spool thing but it still hit.”

Scroggins says the driver stopped and got out of the car to make sure they were okay.

“They got out real concerned and everything and nobody was bleeding or nothing like that so, I was like we can just exchange information”

Scroggins says she hit her head on the window and there was damage to her car, but when she tried to file a claim her insurance company told her the policy number was fake.

“I had no reason to believe they were lying to me”

Scroggins is thankful the damage wasn't worse but believes it shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.

In 2016 nearly 1,500 load security violations were recorded in Oklahoma and authorities say it's important to make sure what you are hauling is secure.

06/06/1/2018 Related Story: New Campaign Urging People To 'Secure Your Load'

“Make sure you tie it down, chain it up and that it's properly secured before you leave,” said Tim Gatts of the Turnpike Authority.

Scroggins says she just wishes the driver would come forward so they could get things squared away.

“I’m working trying to get my life back on track. I don’t have money to repair things and pay for these medical bills” said Susan.

Susan asks if you recognize the men, know the company they were working for or have any information that could help solve their case, to call the number on your screen.