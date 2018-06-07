Tulsa Woman Given Fake Insurance Information After Item Fell Off - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Woman Given Fake Insurance Information After Item Fell Off Trailer

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman received a rude awakening after she got into a crash and later discovered the other driver’s insurance information was fake.

Susan Scroggins was driving westbound down I-44 Monday with several people in the car. She was on her way home from work when a large spool of wire fell off a trailer and started coming toward her

“My first initial thought was oh my god am I gonna die,” said Susan. I looked to make sure there wasn’t nobody else on the side that I could hit trying to get out the way of the big spool thing but it still hit.”

Scroggins says the driver stopped and got out of the car to make sure they were okay.

“They got out real concerned and everything and nobody was bleeding or nothing like that so, I was like we can just exchange information”

Scroggins says she hit her head on the window and there was damage to her car, but when she tried to file a claim her insurance company told her the policy number was fake.

“I had no reason to believe they were lying to me”

Scroggins is thankful the damage wasn't worse but believes it shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.

In 2016 nearly 1,500 load security violations were recorded in Oklahoma and authorities say it's important to make sure what you are hauling is secure.

06/06/1/2018 Related Story: New Campaign Urging People To 'Secure Your Load'

“Make sure you tie it down, chain it up and that it's properly secured before you leave,” said Tim Gatts of the Turnpike Authority.

Scroggins says she just wishes the driver would come forward so they could get things squared away.

“I’m working trying to get my life back on track. I don’t have money to repair things and pay for these medical bills” said Susan.

Susan asks if you recognize the men, know the company they were working for or have any information that could help solve their case, to call the number on your screen.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.