Former OSU Cowboy Set To Make MMA Debut

A former union redskin and Oklahoma State Cowboy, Kyle Crutchmer will make his MMA debut against Jared McLoughlin in Miami, Oklahoma.

After a decorated college career being named a 2-time All-American and Big 12 champion Kyle Crutchmer is ready for MMA.

"I've always been a fighter, I've always been a competitor, me and wrestling, I feel like we had our time," said Crutchmer.

"I wanted to keep competing and that was another avenue that I had. "I've always been in fights and the way I kind of present myself, I think people always thought I would go that route.”

Crutchmer hosted fight parties and watched guys like Johny Hendricks in high school. Now he's learning from some of the best instructors in the world like renowned boxing instructor Rosendo Sanchez and current UFC champion and former OSU Cowboy Daniel Cormier at the American Kickboxing Academy.

"Training with DC has been a blessing, he's done a lot for me as for getting acclimated to this different stuff. Once you have those guys it's a pretty easy transition."

Crutchmer's career has featured a lot of growth from freshman year when he was arrested

"I made a lot of very immature decisions, but that just comes with growing and having the right people around you and helping you grow."

To dealing with the death of a former teammate and his mother leaving him at a young age. But as he returns home for his first fight he's reflective of his past and hopeful for his new career.

"You realize when you come back here that it did start here. It didn't just happen overnight, It took a lot of time and a lot of effort for me to get to where I'm at. I'm excited to be back here, I'm excited to be back in my area in Tulsa and it's just going to be a lot of fun."

The fight is June 9 at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami