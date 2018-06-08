New Jersey governor: No timetable to act on sports bets

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering is wife, Barbara Bush, on what would've been her 93rd birthday.

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.

(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...

Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday his state will have sports betting "sooner rather than later," but gave himself no timetable to act on a bill to legalize it.

Speaking a day after the state Legislature unanimously passed a bill to let casinos and racetracks offer sports betting, Murphy insisted he would not be rushed.

"We're not sitting on it," the governor said. "We're going to have sports betting sooner than later in New Jersey. We're really excited about that."

Casinos and racetracks itched to begin taking bets on baseball, basketball, soccer and other sports. Monmouth Park in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, has been particularly vocal about wanting to start taking sports bets on Friday, hoping to capitalize on a big weekend of horse racing that is likely to flood the struggling track with cash-laden gamblers.

And it looked for a time like Monmouth and the others might be emboldened enough to start taking bets without waiting for Murphy to act. The Legislature stripped language out of the bill that prohibited them from taking bets before a bill is signed.

But late Thursday, the state racing Commission wrote to Monmouth, the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, near New York City, and Freehold Raceway, warning them not to jump the gun. Any track that starts taking bets before the governor signs the bill jeopardizes its ability to become licensed to offer sports betting, warned Racing Commission Director Frank Zanzuccki.

"It should be fully understood that any improprieties or adverse conduct related to any unregulated activities would have the potential to jeopardize their ability to be licensed for sports wagering under the new law," he wrote.

At his Friday appearance in New Brunswick, Murphy said he has had "good conversations" with Monmouth boss Dennis Drazin, but would not say if he directly told him not to open before a bill is signed. Drazin did not return a message seeking comment.

Other first-day movers would likely include Atlantic City's Borgata casino. It indicated late Thursday it would wait for Murphy to act, noting "the governor must still sign the bill" and that it is "eager to review regulations as soon as they are issued."

Murphy has been feuding with legislators over priorities in the state's budget, and there has been speculation he might use approval of sports betting to get something else he wants from legislators.

Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states. Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it, and analysts expect most to do so. A report this week by Eilers & Krejcik Gaming predicted that only six states will not have approved sports betting by 2023.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Catalini in New Brunswick contributed to this story.

___

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

