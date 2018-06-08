Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins _ it's who comes in second

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Police involved in the beating of an Arizona man who on video doesn't appear to resist or attack officers say his body language was projecting that he was prepping to fight.

School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.

(AP Photo/Melissa Daniels). In this June 5, 2018, photo, mathematics teacher Heather LaBelle, seated, shows Roger Baker how to gather signatures for the Invest in Education Act, a proposal to raise money on high earners to fund public education in Phoe...

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days.

(AP Photo/LE Baskow). Most of the Kapoho area including the tide pools is now covered in fresh lava with few properties still intact as the Kilauea Volcano lower east rift zone eruption continues on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Scientists: No way to know when Hawaii eruption will end

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Tony Montalto, right, father of Gina Rose Montalto, who was killed during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and April Schentrup, left, who's daughter Carmen was killed also, speak to members of the media during...

Chicago police say an officer has fatally shot a suspect after an armed confrontation.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, says Stormy Daniels isn't credible because of her work as a porn actress.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels speaks outside federal court in New York. Daniels says her ex-lawyer was a "puppet" for President Donald Trump and worked with the president's ...

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Steve Sisolak speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race...

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

The contentious primary has seen longtime Clark County Commissioners Steve Sisolak (SIHS'-oh-lahk) and Christina Giunchigliani (joon-kihl-ee-AHN'-ee) spar over their response to the October mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip while pledging to be champions for women and resist President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association.

The two are the leading contenders in a field of six. The winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary will likely face Republican Adam Laxalt, the state's top prosecutor with a political pedigree, in November.

The broadsides between the candidates and their supporters led Giunchigliani to say in a campaign ad this week that she was sexually abused as a child. It was a pushback against an attack ad alleging that she "single-handedly protected perverts" by weakening a proposed state sex offender law more than a decade ago.

Giunchigliani, who says she's tough on sexual assault and her changes allowed a broader sex offender law to pass, said in her ad: "Now Steve Sisolak says I'd let child molesters go free? It's untrue and it's offensive."

Nevada is a swing state that's trending blue. Democrats hope the winner of Tuesday's primary will ride a "blue wave" fueled by opposition to Trump right into the governor's mansion.

Sisolak, chairman of the powerful Clark County Commission that oversees the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding communities, has struck more moderate positions in the past. He contends that he's the best candidate to take on Laxalt.

Laxalt, a 39-year-old former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, supported Trump in 2016 and is backed in his bid for governor by billionaire casino owner Sheldon Adelson and Americans for Prosperity, a conservative advocacy group funded by the wealthy Koch brothers. The attorney general is the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt.

Giunchigliani and Sisolak's efforts to stake themselves out as tried-and-true progressives isn't going to do too much damage to the eventual Democratic nominee, according to John Tuman, chair of the political science department at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"This is a unique election year in that it offers opportunities for Democrats in particular to try to make statewide races partly as sort of a referendum on the Trump administration," he said.

The 64-year-old Sisolak's recent campaign finance reports show he's closer to matching Laxalt's war chest, which tops $4 million. Sisolak has outraised Giunchigliani but also spent five times as much as she has, spending an average of about $1 million a month this year.

As chair of the Clark County Commission, Sisolak became a prominent figure following the October shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, where a gunman perched in the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel killed 58 people and injured hundreds more at a country music festival.

Hours after the shooting, Sisolak started a fundraiser for victims that went on to raise more than $30 million and was a regular on stage at press conferences.

Last month, the candidates sparred in a debate over his role and the fundraiser that started hours after the attack. Giunchigliani said she wasn't called by the sheriff that night and only found out about the shooting the morning after from a voicemail from a staff member.

"Everybody was called. I answered the phone," Sisolak said.

Sisolak received coveted endorsements from Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus and former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who declared in a campaign ad that Sisolak "will not allow anyone, including Donald Trump, to push him around."

Giunchigliani, a 63-year-old former state legislator and teacher, has declared herself the true progressive in the race and an advocate for women's issues while casting Sisolak as too moderate. She's earned the backing of progressive groups like EMILY's List, which works to elect Democratic women, and has touted her efforts in the Assembly to require insurance coverage for birth control.

Sisolak, like Giunchigliani, says he'd steer state money toward Planned Parenthood. In a television ad with his adult daughters, Sisolak says he relied on Planned Parenthood as a single father to get them health screenings and information.

The ad resonated with 48-year-old Dianna Lewis of Las Vegas.

"I have three daughters, and I know his daughters are in his campaign," Lewis said. "I see them on TV all the time and they support their dad. I think they're a big force behind him."

Sisolak, who once received an "A-" rating from the NRA, seemed to be more moderate on gun issues, which Lewis said she found appealing.

"The gun issue - we're not going to stop it. It doesn't start with guns. I mean, maybe it does, but it's a people issue. It really is. Like pencils don't write bad things - people write bad things," Lewis said.

Her neighbor, 78-year-old Mary Holguin, wasn't as impressed with Sisolak.

"He might have raised his daughters fine, but that doesn't tell me anything about the ballot, what he's in for," Holguin said in the doorway of her Las Vegas home shortly after Giunchigliani came by Tuesday evening to ask for her vote.

Holguin gave her a hug and said "I'm Democratic all the way!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.