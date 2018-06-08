Delaware County Brothers Charged With First-Degree Murder

Delaware County prosecutors charge a pair of brothers with first-degree murder for a shooting on Friday, June 1st, southeast of Jay.

Waylon and Willie Russell are also charged with drive-by shooting.

6/2/2018 Related Story: OSBI: Suspects In Delaware County Shooting Related To Victims

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say the two went to Dinh Hoang's home, where they shot and shot and killed him. They then shot at Robbie Kirby's vehicle, injuring him.

Deputies say Kirby is expected to recover.