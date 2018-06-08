Delaware County Brothers Charged With First-Degree Murder

Delaware County prosecutors charge a pair of brothers with first-degree murder for a shooting on Friday, June 1st, southeast of Jay.More >>
Delaware County prosecutors charge a pair of brothers with first-degree murder for a shooting on Friday, June 1st, southeast of Jay.More >>
Patricia Duff died when deputies say her boyfriend, Darius Hatfield, shot and killed her. Hatfield committed suicide in jail earlier this week.More >>
Patricia Duff died when deputies say her boyfriend, Darius Hatfield, shot and killed her. Hatfield committed suicide in jail earlier this week.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!