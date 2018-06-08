Tulsa Man Charged In 2015 Fatal Shooting

Prosecutors charged a Tulsa man in connection with fatal shooting on December 19, 2015. Mario Faulk, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and being in possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.More >>
Prosecutors charged a Tulsa man in connection with fatal shooting on December 19, 2015. Mario Faulk, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and being in possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.More >>
One person is dead after multiple police departments engaged in a high speed chase that ended in Guthrie.More >>
One person is dead after multiple police departments engaged in a high speed chase that ended in Guthrie.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on