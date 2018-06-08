Tulsa Man Charged In 2015 Fatal Shooting

Prosecutors charged a Tulsa man in connection with fatal shooting on December 19, 2015.

Mario Faulk, 36, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and being in possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

The shooting happened at the Comanche Park apartments in the 3600 block of North Quaker. Police say Faulk was identified as a person of interest shortly after the shooting.

Police say the victim, Ira White was found lying in the apartment complex's parking lot.