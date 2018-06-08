Tulsa Drillers Host Takeover Event With Bixby Little League Team

A Bixby Youth Baseball team is getting to play ball like the big boys.

US Cellular teamed up with the Tulsa Drillers to host a Little League takeover event.

The team played their 9U Championship Game at the Bentley Parks Sports Complex in Bixby.

Following the game, the team got to hang out with the Drillers and participate in fun activities like the U.S. Cellular dizzy pony hop, t-shirt tosses and the running with the bull promotion, while Hornsby cheered them on.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity to team up and really showcase our support to the community as we tend to do this all over the country and we want to make sure that we are here locally since we are here in Tulsa," said Rene Valadez, Tulsa Area US Cellular Retail Sales Manager.

The company says the goal was to give the kids a day in the life of a professional baseball player.