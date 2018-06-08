Tulsa Drillers Host Takeover Event With Bixby Little League Team - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Drillers Host Takeover Event With Bixby Little League Team

Posted: Updated:
BIXBY, Oklahoma -

A Bixby Youth Baseball team is getting to play ball like the big boys.

US Cellular teamed up with the Tulsa Drillers to host a Little League takeover event.

The team played their 9U Championship Game at the Bentley Parks Sports Complex in Bixby.

Following the game, the team got to hang out with the Drillers and participate in fun activities like the U.S. Cellular dizzy pony hop, t-shirt tosses and the running with the bull promotion, while Hornsby cheered them on.

"We thought it would be a great opportunity to team up and really showcase our support to the community as  we tend to do this all over the country and we want to make sure that we are here locally since we are here in Tulsa," said Rene Valadez, Tulsa Area US Cellular Retail Sales Manager.

The company says the goal was to give the kids a day in the life of a professional baseball player.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Former OSU Cowboy Set To Make MMA Debut

    Former OSU Cowboy Set To Make MMA Debut

    A former union redskin and Oklahoma State Cowboy, Kyle Crutchmer will make his MMA debut against Jared McLoughlin in Miami, Oklahoma. After a decorated college career being named a 2-time All-American and Big 12 champion Kyle Crutchmer is ready for MMA. "I've always been a fighter, I've always been a competitor, me and wrestling, I feel like we had our time," said Crutchmer. "I wanted to keep competing and that was another avenue that I had. "I've alwa...More >>
    A former union redskin and Oklahoma State Cowboy, Kyle Crutchmer will make his MMA debut against Jared McLoughlin in Miami, Oklahoma. After a decorated college career being named a 2-time All-American and Big 12 champion Kyle Crutchmer is ready for MMA. "I've always been a fighter, I've always been a competitor, me and wrestling, I feel like we had our time," said Crutchmer. "I wanted to keep competing and that was another avenue that I had. "I've alwa...More >>

  • Booker T. Washington Grad 'Proving The Possible' In Male-Dominated Profession

    Booker T. Washington Grad 'Proving The Possible' In Male-Dominated Profession

    Nicole Lynn is a rising star in the male-dominated field of sports agents, but her way to the top hasn't been easy.

    More >>

    Nicole Lynn is a rising star in the male-dominated field of sports agents, but her way to the top hasn't been easy.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.