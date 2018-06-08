Two Arrested By Tulsa Police Following Minivan Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Arrested By Tulsa Police Following Minivan Fire

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two men early Friday after officers notice a minivan sparking while headed south on Yale.

An officer saw the sparks coming from underneath the minivan just after midnight and pulled it over near 21st Street.  Police say that is when two men got out and ran off.  

Police caught up with the pair and while the officers were talking with the men, they say the minivan burst into flames.

Firefighters are not sure what started the fire.

Police say one of the men was arrested for an outstanding warrant and the other on a drug complaint.

