Police: Two Shot During Gun Battle At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Police look for a gunman after two people are shot during an apparent gun battle at a Tulsa apartment complex early Friday.More >>
Police look for a gunman after two people are shot during an apparent gun battle at a Tulsa apartment complex early Friday.More >>
Police arrest two men early Friday after officers notice a minivan sparking while headed south on Yale.More >>
Police arrest two men early Friday after officers notice a minivan sparking while headed south on Yale.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on