Tulsa's Gathering Place Opening Announcement

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday morning, officials will be making a huge announcement about Tulsa's Gathering Place.

It's been years in the making, but we will find out when Tulsa's newest park will finally open to the public.

The announcement is happening at the Gathering Place's Adventure Playground. 

Construction on the park started in September 2014 and a few months ago, Tulsa County schools were allowed to visit the Gathering Place for field trips.

More than 30,000 kids have been so far, but park leaders closed it again to put on the finishing touches before the grand opening.

The opening was scheduled for this summer and it appears contractors are on schedule getting everything done.

Part of Riverside Drive has been closed for the past few years as crews work on the park.  On Monday, the City of Tulsa will announce when Riverside Drive will reopen.

