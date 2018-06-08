Three Days Of Tulsa Tough Kicks Off Friday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Three Days Of Tulsa Tough Kicks Off Friday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three days of Tulsa Tough bike races get underway Friday with thousands of spectators expected in town to watch the excitement.

All those races means a number of streets in and around the downtown area will be closed to traffic all weekend long.

Tulsa Tough will get going this afternoon with the Blue Dome Criterium.  The start and finish line is on 3rd Street just east of Elgin Avenue.

There are four races Friday evening with an award ceremonies to follow.  Then a fireworks display will round out the night during the men's race.  Those races will all be in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

On Saturday, Tulsa Tough takes over Tulsa's Arts District surrounding Guthrie Green.

And then on Sunday, the race route goes down part of Riverside Drive including Cry Baby Hill.

6/7/2018 Related Story: 'Cry Baby Hill' Plaza To Open Ahead Of St. Francis Tulsa Tough Races

There are racers in Tulsa already from all over the world, with many who have been here for several days practicing.

It doesn't cost anything to come out and watch, but there are also several VIP areas where you can pay to view and party if you choose.
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.