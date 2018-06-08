Three Days Of Tulsa Tough Kicks Off Friday

Three days of Tulsa Tough bike races get underway Friday with thousands of spectators expected in town to watch the excitement.

All those races means a number of streets in and around the downtown area will be closed to traffic all weekend long.

Tulsa Tough will get going this afternoon with the Blue Dome Criterium. The start and finish line is on 3rd Street just east of Elgin Avenue.

There are four races Friday evening with an award ceremonies to follow. Then a fireworks display will round out the night during the men's race. Those races will all be in Tulsa's Blue Dome District.

On Saturday, Tulsa Tough takes over Tulsa's Arts District surrounding Guthrie Green.

And then on Sunday, the race route goes down part of Riverside Drive including Cry Baby Hill.

There are racers in Tulsa already from all over the world, with many who have been here for several days practicing.

It doesn't cost anything to come out and watch, but there are also several VIP areas where you can pay to view and party if you choose.

