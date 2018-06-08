Skiatook Police Issue Mailbox Theft Warning

Police are warning Skiatook residents about thieves targeting local mailboxes.

The department posted the warning on the department's Facebook page.

In that post, police say someone saw two people driving through a neighborhood targeting mailboxes with a flags raised. Police say the pair were in a late model black SUV, possibly a Ford Edge or similar type SUV.

They said the driver parked the SUV, while a passenger walked down the street stealing the mail. Police say the caller reported the passenger was a man, wearing a light blue denim shirt, blue jeans, and a black ball cap.

They caution that it's possible the driver and passenger could be swapping out as they go through a neighborhood.

Police say if you see anything suspicious to call 918-396-2424