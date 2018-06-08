Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bush on Barbara's birthday: Pay it forward with joyful heart

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Philly police get new trespass rules after Starbucks arrests

    Philly police get new trespass rules after Starbucks arrests

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:30:02 GMT
    The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.More >>
    The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.More >>

  • Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:30:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...(AP Photo/David Goldman). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot in Atlanta. On Friday, June 8, 2018, health officials said the flu killed more children in the past year that during any other regular flu season i...
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>
    Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.More >>

  • Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

    Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:29 PM EDT2018-06-08 16:29:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    •   

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush is remembering his wife, Barbara Bush, on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

He tweeted Friday from Kennebunkport, Maine, about how she enjoyed helping others and thanked those who are paying it forward. He said knowing others share her passion "puts joy in our hearts."

Her daughter-in-law, Margaret Bush, marked the occasion by doing something Barbara Bush enjoyed: She read a book aloud to young patients at The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

In Kennebunkport, the Bush family planned a quiet dinner on Friday.

Next week, George H.W. Bush celebrates his 94th birthday.

The two were married for 73 years. Barbara Bush died April 17 in Houston after declining additional treatment for a life-threatening illness.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.