Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Ceremonies marking the 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's death have drawn several thousand people to Arlington National Cemetery.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

New coastline emerges as Kilauea pumps more lava to the sea

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

An official of the school district where the Florida school massacre happened has told an investigative commission that a controversial diversion program for problem students is a success.

A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

Flu killed more children in the past year that during any regular flu season in recent history, officials say.

Flu season was one of the deadliest for US children

The first full day after New Jersey legislators approved a bill to legalize sports betting began with no one actually offering it yet.

School districts around Arizona have spent the end of the school year authorizing the first rollout of their teacher pay raise plans after a historic statewide walkout this spring.

U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.

The Philadelphia Police Department has updated its policy on trespassing arrests following widespread criticism of the arrests of two black men at a Starbucks within minutes of their arrival.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A woman who kidnapped a newborn from a Florida hospital two decades ago and raised the child as her own was sentenced Friday to 18 years for kidnapping. She will also serve five years concurrently on a charge of custody interference.

Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998.

The 52-year-old Williams testified at her trial that she wore scrubs to look like a nurse and put the infant in a bag and secreted her out of the hospital. She said she was in an abusive relationship at the time and suffering from depression.

On Friday, Williams stood next to her attorneys wearing an orange jumpsuit as the judge read the sentence. She looked down as if in prayer and did not visibly react to the judge's words.

"There are no winners and no losers in this case," Judge Marianne Aho said just before announcing the sentence. Aho said many people had suffered in the case, including Williams.

"The family in this case suffered not knowing what happened to their child for approximately 18 years."

Williams got credit for 511 days she's already served, and has 30 days to appeal the sentencing.

Williams raised Mobley - who grew up as Alexis Manigo - in South Carolina until her arrest in 2017. She didn't tell the girl of her true identity until the girl discovered she couldn't get a driver's license because she didn't have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

After finding out her true identity, Mobley told a friend about it. Eventually, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an anonymous tip about Kamiyah's whereabouts, and authorities were alerted and Williams arrested.

Since learning her identity, Kamiyah has legally changed her name from Alexis and reconnected with her birth parents Shanara Mobley and Craig Aiken, according to news reports.

Kamiyah has spent time with her biological parents but still supports the only mother she knew. She has professed sadness that Williams faces years in a prison cell, and had pleaded for a shorter sentence. She showed up in tears at Williams' first hearing.

Kamiyah did not attend Friday's sentencing hearing, according to news reports.

Williams testified at her trial earlier this year that when she stole the newborn Kamiyah Mobley in 1998, she had lost custody of her two other children and was in an abusive relationship that led her to miscarry about a month before. After the loss of her pregnancy, she drove to Jacksonville from South Carolina.

She had testified that she had no plans to kidnap a child.

"I felt like I was on autopilot. My life was out of control, I lost everything," she had said.

