Suspect In Muskogee Home Invasion Sought

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find suspects who invaded an elderly man's home, tied him up and robbed him.

Two men and a woman invaded Garland Kelley's home in May, bound his hands and feet with tape, and took cash and ID. The 74-year-old man was tied up between 7 and 10 hours before he was able to free himself and call for help, MCSO said.

Authorities released an artist's sketch of the female suspect. She's a white female, about 5'2" in her late 20s or 30s. Investigators said she has blond hair and colorful tattoos across her chest.

One of the male suspects is described as a white male, about 5'7" to 5'8" with dark hair. His approximate age is unknown. He was wearing a blue bandana over his face, a news release states.

There is no description of the third suspect.

If you know anything about the crime or recognize the woman, call the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.