Suspect In Muskogee Home Invasion Sought

Suspect sketch from Muskogee County Sheriff's Office. Suspect sketch from Muskogee County Sheriff's Office.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find suspects who invaded an elderly man's home, tied him up and robbed him.

Two men and a woman invaded Garland Kelley's home in May, bound his hands and feet with tape, and took cash and ID. The 74-year-old man was tied up between 7 and 10 hours before he was able to free himself and call for help, MCSO said.

Authorities released an artist's sketch of the female suspect. She's a white female, about 5'2" in her late 20s or 30s. Investigators said she has blond hair and colorful tattoos across her chest.

One of the male suspects is described as a white male, about 5'7" to 5'8" with dark hair. His approximate age is unknown. He was wearing a blue bandana over his face, a news release states.

There is no description of the third suspect.

If you know anything about the crime or recognize the woman, call the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.

