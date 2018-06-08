Tulsa Authorities Seek Transitional Center Fugitive

Authorities are searching for a man who they say walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center Tuesday.

Reports say Joseph Wagener was serving time for possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance conviction out of Tulsa County.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.