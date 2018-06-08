Dems Want Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt's Conduct

House Democrats are asking the Justice Department to investigate Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for any potential criminal conduct.

They allege he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain.

As evidence, the Democrats cite Pruitt's $50-a-night lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a lobbyist, directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference the administrator then attended at taxpayer expense.

The request for an investigation was made in a letter sent Friday to FBI Director Chris Wray and Justice's criminal division chief by six Democratic lawmakers with oversight of Pruitt's agency.

A spokesman for Pruitt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.