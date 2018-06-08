Dems Want Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt's Conduct - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dems Want Criminal Investigation Into Scott Pruitt's Conduct

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON -

House Democrats are asking the Justice Department to investigate Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt for any potential criminal conduct.

They allege he repeatedly violated federal anti-corruption laws by seeking to leverage his government position for personal gain.

As evidence, the Democrats cite Pruitt's $50-a-night lease of a Capitol Hill condo tied to a lobbyist, directing an EPA aide to contact a senior Chick-fil-A executive as part of an effort to land his family a franchise, and a $2,000 payment to his wife from organizers of a conference the administrator then attended at taxpayer expense.

6/7/2018 Related Story: Scott Pruitt Looking At Chick-fil-A Franchise Opportunities For His Wife

The request for an investigation was made in a letter sent Friday to FBI Director Chris Wray and Justice's criminal division chief by six Democratic lawmakers with oversight of Pruitt's agency.

A spokesman for Pruitt did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Trump considers Ali pardon; late boxer's lawyer says no need

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:06:06 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight boxing champion _ this time Muhammad Ali. Trump says he's looking at "thousands of names" of people who could be granted clemency.More >>

  • Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:06:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet...More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appears to have been deleted soon afterward.More >>

  • Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

    Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-06-08 18:05:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump points towards the White House balcony when asked by a reporter about first lady Melania Trump, before leaving the White House in Washington, Friday, June 8, 2018, to attend the G7 Summit in Charle...
    Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.More >>
    Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.