Oklahoma Incarceration Rates Highest In World, Study Shows

A new study shows Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

The study by Prison Policy Initiative shows 1,079 out of every 100,000 Oklahomans are incarcerated.

That's almost 400 people higher than the national average, and more than 400 above the next closest country, El Salvador.

However, the study includes more than just inmates or prisoners.

It counts those in places like psychiatric hospitals, juvenile facilities, and centers for people who have completed sentences.