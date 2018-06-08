Suspect accused of burning deputy's body after killing him

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Lava from the Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural area on the Big Island of Hawaii overnight

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Fired deputy Scot Peterson says President Donald Trump has made him "the punching bag" for the school shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Melania Trump has appeared in public for the first time since her recent medical procedure.

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

Carrie Underwood continued to make history as the most decorated act at the CMT Music Awards with 18 wins, while Blake Shelton walked away with the night's top prize

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...

(Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018 photo shows Seward Johnson's "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. The 26-foot statue that was newly installed in the park is scandalizing some becau...

(Matthew Brown/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018 photo shows Seward Johnson's "Forever Marilyn" sculpture in Latham Park in Stamford, Conn. The 26-foot statue that was newly installed in the park is scandalizing some becau...

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

APNewsBreak: Federal officials have decided not to prosecute the killing of a protected gray whale by Native hunters in Alaska.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The U.S. government has awarded a team of two universities and a research firm with offices around the world a $2.5 billion-a-year contract to manage Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world.

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff's deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

A San Francisco woman has made her first court appearance on a murder charge accusing her of killing and dismembering her roommate, whose body prosecutors say was discovered in plastic bags at their home.

A San Francisco woman has made her first court appearance on a murder charge accusing her of killing and dismembering her roommate, whose body prosecutors say was discovered in plastic bags at their home.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Bicyclists ride past a multi-unit property, at center, where a woman was charged with murder in the slaying of her roommate in San Francisco, Thursday, June 7, 2018. A dismembered body was discovered in oozing plastic bags inside ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Bicyclists ride past a multi-unit property, at center, where a woman was charged with murder in the slaying of her roommate in San Francisco, Thursday, June 7, 2018. A dismembered body was discovered in oozing plastic bags inside ...

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...

(Dickson County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Dickson County Sheriff's Office shows Sgt. Daniel Baker. Baker's funeral will be Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Dickson, Tenn. The Tenness...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Patrol cars of the Dickson County Sheriff's Office pass through Dickson, Tenn., during the funeral procession for Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Baker was found dead in his patrol car May 30 after resp...

(George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP). Law enforcement personnel salute the casket of Dickson County Sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker following his funeral Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, fatally shot while responding to a call, was remem...

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

(Lacy Atkins/The Tennessean via AP). Steven Wiggins walks into the Circuit Court to be arraigned in the killing of Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker at the Dickson County Courthouse in Charlotte, Tenn., Friday, June 8, 2018.

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with killing a deputy in Tennessee, trying to impersonate him and burning his body now faces federal as well as state charges that could be punishable by death, authorities announced Friday.

A state judge arraigned Steven Joshua Wiggins Friday on 12 charges including premeditated murder in the shooting of Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker. His alleged accomplice, Erika Castro-Miles, also was arraigned, on the same murder charge.

The judge entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf and appointed public defenders for both. Wiggins appeared in court in orange prison scrubs, flip-flops and handcuffs, speaking lowly and showing little emotion. Castro-Miles was arraigned via webcam. The deputy's friends and family, including his wife, Lisa, sat in the first row and became emotional at times.

Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious car last week when he discovered it was stolen and the situation quickly escalated, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said. Authorities believe Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker, and that Wiggins dragged the deputy's body into the police cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire. Wiggins then became the object of a massive 48-hour manhunt.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced after the hearing that federal charges against Wiggins include carjacking resulting in Baker's death, shooting a gun while committing a violent crime, having that crime result in death and being a convicted felon with a gun.

"At the Department of Justice, we back the women and men in blue. Violence against law enforcement officers - federal, state, local or tribal - will not be tolerated," Sessions said in a joint announcement with U.S. Attorney Donald Cochran.

Cochran's office says that if Wiggins is convicted, he faces up to life in prison and is eligible for the federal death penalty, which needs Sessions' approval. A local prosecutor has said he will seek capital punishment on the state charges for both defendants.

According to federal court documents, Wiggins said the suspicious vehicle was parked in the road pointed the wrong way for about four hours, had a flat tire and wasn't drivable when Baker arrived at the scene; Wiggins was behind the wheel and Castro-Miles was in the front passenger seat. Wiggins gave Baker a fake Social Security number when asked for ID, court documents show.

Wiggins remained at large after being charged the day before for assaulting Castro-Miles and stealing that same car from her, according to a report from the Kingston Springs Police Department. Wiggins has multiple convictions for assault, violation of probation and other offenses on his record.

Baker determined the car had been stolen and ordered the two out of the car, but Wiggins claimed his door wouldn't open and Baker ordered Wiggins to leave from the passenger side, prosecutors said.

Baker's body camera recorded some of what happened next: While he walked around the rear of the car to the passenger side, Wiggins fired a pistol about five times at Baker, hitting him at least once. Baker tried to take cover, but collapsed, prosecutors said.

Wiggins then fired five more times, the last three at short range, prosecutors said.

Wiggins went into detail with state investigators about the shooting: After he had fired the first set of shots, he went to where Baker was lying, thought he was dead, but "didn't want the man (Baker) to suffer," so he shot Baker in the head multiple times: "like a dog, you know, man, its suffering. You make sure," court documents show.

Wiggins also answered a radio dispatch and a call from another deputy on Baker's cellphone, pretending to be the fallen sergeant, the state indictment says.

Then, he dragged the deputy's body into the rear seat of the patrol car and drove it 3 or 4 miles to a field, court filings say. He told investigators he was thinking about the TV show CSI and worried about forensic evidence and fingerprints, so he found some paperwork and started fires in the front and back seats and fled, court documents show.

"Wiggins stated that he was worried about potential evidence because he 'just killed a cop,'" according to a summary of his interview with investigators.

The evidence, however, wasn't destroyed. Baker was found with two gunshot wounds to his torso, one to his hand and three to the left side of his head. A preliminary autopsy showed the right side of his uniform was charred and his skin blackened.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.